Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined, indicating a change in the direction of the function's slope. Identifying local extrema involves finding these critical points and evaluating the function's behavior around them. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function provides the rate of change or slope of the function at any given point. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, which are potential locations for local extrema. To find these points, differentiate the function and solve for the values of x that satisfy these conditions within the given interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points