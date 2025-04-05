Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
6:02 minutes
Problem 4.3.53a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function f(x) = sin(2x) on the interval [0, π], we first need to find the critical points. This involves taking the derivative of the function and setting it equal to zero.
The derivative of f(x) = sin(2x) is f'(x) = 2cos(2x). Set this equal to zero to find the critical points: 2cos(2x) = 0.
Solve the equation cos(2x) = 0. The solutions to this equation are 2x = π/2 + kπ, where k is an integer. Divide by 2 to solve for x: x = π/4 + kπ/2.
Determine which of these critical points lie within the interval [0, π]. For k = 0, x = π/4; for k = 1, x = 3π/4. Both are within the interval.
Evaluate the function f(x) at the critical points and the endpoints of the interval, x = 0 and x = π, to determine the local extrema. Compare these values to identify the local maxima and minima.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined, indicating a change in the direction of the function's slope. Identifying local extrema involves finding these critical points and evaluating the function's behavior around them.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides the rate of change or slope of the function at any given point. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, which are potential locations for local extrema. To find these points, differentiate the function and solve for the values of x that satisfy these conditions within the given interval.
Trigonometric Functions and Their Derivatives
Understanding the behavior of trigonometric functions like sine is crucial for solving problems involving them. The derivative of sin(2x) is 2cos(2x), which helps in finding critical points. Analyzing the sine and cosine functions over the interval [0, π] allows us to determine where the function increases or decreases, aiding in identifying local extrema.
