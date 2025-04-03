Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
3:55 minutes
Problem 4.3.44a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function \( g(x) = -x^2 - 6x - 9 \), we first need to find its derivative. The derivative \( g'(x) \) will help us identify critical points where the slope of the tangent is zero or undefined.
Calculate the derivative of \( g(x) \). Using the power rule, the derivative is \( g'(x) = -2x - 6 \).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical points: \( -2x - 6 = 0 \). Solve for \( x \) to find the critical point.
Once the critical point is found, determine whether it is a local maximum or minimum by using the second derivative test. Calculate the second derivative \( g''(x) \) and evaluate it at the critical point.
Finally, check the endpoints of the domain \( -4 \leq x < \infty \) to ensure there are no other local extrema. Since the domain is unbounded on the right, focus on the behavior of the function as \( x \to -4 \) and as \( x \to \, \infty \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. These are points where the function changes direction, and can be identified by finding where the derivative equals zero or is undefined. Understanding local extrema is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions within a given domain.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function's value with respect to its input. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for finding slopes of tangent lines and identifying critical points, which are potential locations for local extrema. Calculating the derivative of g(x) helps determine where the function's slope is zero, indicating possible extrema.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Quadratic Functions
Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c. They graph as parabolas, which can open upwards or downwards. The vertex of the parabola represents the function's maximum or minimum value, depending on the direction it opens. For g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9, understanding its quadratic nature helps identify the vertex as the point of local extremum.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning