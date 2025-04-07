Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These are points where the function changes direction, and they can be found by analyzing the first derivative. A local maximum occurs when the derivative changes from positive to negative, while a local minimum occurs when it changes from negative to positive.

First Derivative Test The first derivative test is a method used to identify local extrema of a function. By taking the derivative of the function and finding its critical points (where the derivative is zero or undefined), we can determine where the function's slope changes. Analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after these points helps identify whether they are local maxima or minima.