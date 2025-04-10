Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
2:19 minutes
Problem 4.1.5
Textbook Question
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 1–6, determine from the graph whether the function has any absolute extreme values on [a, b]. Then explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph of the function y = g(x) over the interval [a, b]. Identify any points where the function reaches a maximum or minimum value within this interval.
Notice that the function is continuous on the interval [a, b] except at point c, where there is a discontinuity. The function is not defined at c, as indicated by the open circle.
Identify the endpoints of the interval, a and b, and evaluate the function at these points. These values are potential candidates for absolute extrema.
Look for any local extrema within the interval [a, b] by observing the behavior of the graph. A local maximum or minimum could occur at a point where the graph changes direction.
Apply Theorem 1, which states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [a, b], it must have an absolute maximum and minimum on that interval. Since the function is not continuous at c, consider only the endpoints and any local extrema that are defined within the interval.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a function within a given interval. An absolute maximum is the highest point, while an absolute minimum is the lowest. These points are crucial in understanding the overall behavior of a function on a specified interval, such as [a, b].
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Closed Interval
A closed interval [a, b] includes all the points between a and b, as well as the endpoints themselves. This is important when determining extrema because the function must be evaluated at the endpoints to ensure all possible extreme values are considered, especially if the function is continuous.
Recommended video:
02:59
Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval
Theorem 1 (Extreme Value Theorem)
The Extreme Value Theorem states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [a, b], it must have both a maximum and minimum value on that interval. This theorem is essential for identifying extrema, as it guarantees their existence under the right conditions, guiding the analysis of the graph.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Related Videos
Related Practice