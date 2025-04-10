Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a function within a given interval. An absolute maximum is the highest point, while an absolute minimum is the lowest. These points are crucial in understanding the overall behavior of a function on a specified interval, such as [a, b]. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Closed Interval A closed interval [a, b] includes all the points between a and b, as well as the endpoints themselves. This is important when determining extrema because the function must be evaluated at the endpoints to ensure all possible extreme values are considered, especially if the function is continuous. Recommended video: 02:59 02:59 Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval