Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functions is a solution to the differential equation dy/dx = e^{2x} + 2y?
A
y = rac{1}{3} e^{2x}
B
y = rac{1}{3} e^{2x} + Ce^{2x}
C
y = e^{2x}
D
y = e^{2x} + Ce^{2x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given differential equation \( \frac{dy}{dx} = e^{2x} + 2y \). This equation is a first-order linear differential equation, and we aim to verify which of the provided functions satisfies it.
Step 2: Substitute each candidate function into the differential equation. For example, if \( y = \frac{1}{3} e^{2x} \), compute \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) and check if \( \frac{dy}{dx} = e^{2x} + 2y \) holds true.
Step 3: For the function \( y = \frac{1}{3} e^{2x} + Ce^{2x} \), compute \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) using the derivative rules for exponential functions. Substitute \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) and \( y \) into the differential equation to verify if it satisfies \( \frac{dy}{dx} = e^{2x} + 2y \).
Step 4: Repeat the substitution process for the other candidate functions, \( y = e^{2x} \) and \( y = e^{2x} + Ce^{2x} \), to determine if they satisfy the differential equation.
Step 5: Compare the results of the substitutions for all candidate functions. The correct solution will be the function that satisfies the differential equation \( \frac{dy}{dx} = e^{2x} + 2y \) for all values of \( x \).
