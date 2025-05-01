Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the differential form (y^2 - 2xy)dx + (x^2 - 2xy)dy on the plane, and what is the value of the line integral of this form along any path from (0, 0) to (1, 1)?
A
The form is exact, and the integral from (0, 0) to (1, 1) is 0.
B
The form is not exact, and the integral from (0, 0) to (1, 1) is 1.
C
The form is not exact, and the integral from (0, 0) to (1, 1) is -1.
D
The form is exact, and the integral from (0, 0) to (1, 1) is 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The differential form given is (y^2 - 2xy)dx + (x^2 - 2xy)dy. We need to determine whether this form is exact and calculate the line integral along any path from (0, 0) to (1, 1).
Step 2: Recall the definition of an exact differential form. A differential form Mdx + Ndy is exact if there exists a scalar function f(x, y) such that df = Mdx + Ndy. This implies that the partial derivatives of M and N must satisfy the equality ∂M/∂y = ∂N/∂x.
Step 3: Compute the partial derivatives. Let M = y^2 - 2xy and N = x^2 - 2xy. Calculate ∂M/∂y and ∂N/∂x. Use the formulas: ∂M/∂y = ∂(y^2 - 2xy)/∂y and ∂N/∂x = ∂(x^2 - 2xy)/∂x.
Step 4: Compare the partial derivatives. If ∂M/∂y = ∂N/∂x, the form is exact. If they are not equal, the form is not exact. This step determines whether the differential form is exact or not.
Step 5: If the form is exact, find the scalar function f(x, y) such that df = Mdx + Ndy. Then, evaluate f(x, y) at the endpoints (0, 0) and (1, 1) to compute the line integral. If the form is not exact, use other methods to evaluate the line integral along the given path.
Related Videos
