4. Applications of Derivatives

Related Rates
Related Rates
Problem 3.8.18c
Textbook Question
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
c. How are dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt related if s is constant?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the given formula for the diagonal length of a rectangular box: \( s = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2 + z^2} \). This represents the length of the diagonal in terms of the edge lengths x, y, and z.
Since s is constant, differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to time t. This involves using implicit differentiation because x, y, and z are functions of time.
The differentiation of the left side, since s is constant, is \( \frac{ds}{dt} = 0 \).
For the right side, apply the chain rule: \( \frac{d}{dt}(x^2 + y^2 + z^2) = 2x \frac{dx}{dt} + 2y \frac{dy}{dt} + 2z \frac{dz}{dt} \).
Set the derivative of the right side equal to zero (from step 3): \( 2x \frac{dx}{dt} + 2y \frac{dy}{dt} + 2z \frac{dz}{dt} = 0 \). Simplify this equation to find the relationship between \( \frac{dx}{dt}, \frac{dy}{dt}, \) and \( \frac{dz}{dt} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Partial Derivatives
Partial derivatives involve differentiating a function with respect to one variable while keeping other variables constant. In the context of the problem, understanding how each edge length x, y, and z changes over time (dx/dt, dy/dt, dz/dt) requires applying partial derivatives to the formula for the diagonal length s.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It is essential for relating the rates of change of x, y, and z to the rate of change of s. Since s is constant, the chain rule helps establish a relationship between dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt by differentiating the equation s = √(x² + y² + z²) with respect to time.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is used when a function is not explicitly solved for one variable. In this problem, since s is constant, implicit differentiation allows us to differentiate the equation s = √(x² + y² + z²) with respect to time, treating s as a constant and finding how dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt are interrelated.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
