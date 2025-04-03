Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Problem 3.8.19a
Textbook Question
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the formula for the area of a triangle: A = (1/2)ab sin(θ). Here, a and b are constants, and θ is the variable that changes over time.
To find how dA/dt is related to dθ/dt, apply the chain rule of differentiation. Since a and b are constants, differentiate A with respect to θ: dA/dθ = (1/2)ab cos(θ).
Now, use the chain rule to relate dA/dt to dθ/dt. The chain rule states that dA/dt = (dA/dθ) * (dθ/dt).
Substitute the expression for dA/dθ from step 2 into the chain rule formula: dA/dt = (1/2)ab cos(θ) * dθ/dt.
This equation shows that the rate of change of the area with respect to time, dA/dt, is directly proportional to the rate of change of the angle with respect to time, dθ/dt, and depends on the cosine of the angle θ.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. In this context, dA/dt is the derivative of the area A with respect to time t, indicating how the area changes as the angle θ changes over time.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It allows us to find the derivative of a function with respect to an intermediate variable, such as θ, when the function is expressed in terms of another variable, like t. Here, it helps relate dA/dt to dθ/dt.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, are essential in relating angles to side lengths in triangles. The function sinθ is used in the formula for the area of a triangle, and understanding its derivative is crucial for determining how changes in θ affect the area A when differentiating A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
