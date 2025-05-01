Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Let f be a differentiable function such that f(2) = 5 and f'(2) = 3. What is the value of the derivative of g(x) = 2f(x) at x = 2?
A
3
B
6
C
10
D
5
1
Step 1: Recognize that g(x) = 2f(x) is a composite function where g(x) is defined in terms of f(x). To find the derivative of g(x), apply the constant multiple rule of differentiation.
Step 2: Recall the constant multiple rule: If g(x) = c * f(x), where c is a constant, then g'(x) = c * f'(x). Here, c = 2.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the derivative formula. Since f'(x) is the derivative of f(x), and f'(2) = 3, we use this value in the formula g'(x) = 2 * f'(x).
Step 4: Evaluate g'(2) by substituting x = 2 into the formula. This gives g'(2) = 2 * f'(2).
Step 5: Simplify the expression g'(2) = 2 * 3 to find the derivative of g(x) at x = 2. The final value can now be calculated.
