Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. These are points where the function changes direction, and can be identified by analyzing the derivative of the function. In the context of the given domain, local extrema are found by evaluating the function's behavior at critical points and endpoints. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change and helps identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. For the function f(x) = (x + 1)², the derivative f'(x) = 2(x + 1) can be used to find critical points by setting it equal to zero and solving for x. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points