Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem is crucial for understanding how the function behaves between two points.

Continuity Continuity of a function on a closed interval [a, b] means that the function has no breaks, jumps, or holes in that interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the entire interval, ensuring that it can be smoothly traversed from one endpoint to the other without interruption.