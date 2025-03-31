Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:49 minutes
Problem 3.9.32
Textbook Question
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁴, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the change in the function, Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀). For the function f(x) = x⁴, substitute x₀ = 1 and dx = 0.1 to find Δf = (1 + 0.1)⁴ - 1⁴.
Step 2: Find the derivative of the function, f'(x). For f(x) = x⁴, the derivative is f'(x) = 4x³. Evaluate this at x₀ = 1 to get f'(1) = 4(1)³.
Step 3: Calculate the estimate df = f'(x₀) dx. Using the derivative value from Step 2, df = 4(1)³ * 0.1.
Step 4: Determine the approximation error, |Δf − df|. Use the values of Δf from Step 1 and df from Step 3 to find the absolute difference.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The approximation error |Δf − df| gives an indication of how well the linear approximation (tangent line) estimates the actual change in the function over the interval from x₀ to x₀ + dx.
