Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
4:22 minutes
Problem 3.7.45
Textbook Question
The devil’s curve (Gabriel Cramer, 1750) Find the slopes of the devil’s curve y⁴ – 4y² = x⁴ – 9x² at the four indicated points.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the slopes of the devil's curve at the given points, we need to differentiate the equation of the curve implicitly with respect to x. The equation is y^4 - 4y^2 = x^4 - 9x^2.
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x. For the left side, use the chain rule: d/dx(y^4 - 4y^2) = 4y^3(dy/dx) - 8y(dy/dx). For the right side, differentiate directly: d/dx(x^4 - 9x^2) = 4x^3 - 18x.
Set the derivatives equal to each other: 4y^3(dy/dx) - 8y(dy/dx) = 4x^3 - 18x. Factor out dy/dx from the left side: dy/dx(4y^3 - 8y) = 4x^3 - 18x.
Solve for dy/dx to find the slope: dy/dx = (4x^3 - 18x) / (4y^3 - 8y). This expression gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any point (x, y).
Substitute each of the given points into the expression for dy/dx to find the slope at those points. The points are (-3, 2), (-3, -2), (3, 2), and (3, -2).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice