Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined, indicating a change in the direction of the slope. Identifying local extrema involves finding these critical points and using tests like the first or second derivative test to determine their nature. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function provides the rate of change or slope of the function at any given point. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, which are potential locations for local extrema. For the function g(x) = x² − 4x + 4, finding the derivative and setting it to zero helps identify these critical points within the specified domain. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points