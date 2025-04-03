Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
7:17 minutes
Problem 3.7.43
Textbook Question
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the slope of the curve at a given point, we need to find the derivative of the curve equation with respect to x. The given equation is y⁴ = y² - x².
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x. Use implicit differentiation: d/dx(y⁴) = d/dx(y² - x²).
Apply the chain rule to differentiate y⁴ and y²: 4y³(dy/dx) = 2y(dy/dx) - 2x.
Rearrange the equation to solve for dy/dx: dy/dx = (2x) / (4y³ - 2y).
Substitute the coordinates of the given points into the derivative to find the slope at each point. For the point (√3/4, √3/2), substitute x = √3/4 and y = √3/2. For the point (√3/4, 1/2), substitute x = √3/4 and y = 1/2.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
