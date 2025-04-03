Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
9:42 minutes
Problem 3.7.46b
Textbook Question
The folium of Descartes (See Figure 3.27)
b. At what point other than the origin does the folium have a horizontal tangent line?
Verified step by step guidance
1
The folium of Descartes is given by the equation \(x^3 + y^3 - 9xy = 0\). To find where the curve has a horizontal tangent line, we need to find where the derivative \(\frac{dy}{dx} = 0\).
Implicitly differentiate the equation \(x^3 + y^3 - 9xy = 0\) with respect to \(x\). This gives \(3x^2 + 3y^2\frac{dy}{dx} - 9(y + x\frac{dy}{dx}) = 0\).
Rearrange the differentiated equation to solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\): \(3y^2\frac{dy}{dx} - 9x\frac{dy}{dx} = 9y - 3x^2\).
Factor out \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to get \(\frac{dy}{dx}(3y^2 - 9x) = 9y - 3x^2\).
Set \(\frac{dy}{dx} = 0\) to find the horizontal tangent. This implies \(9y - 3x^2 = 0\), which simplifies to \(y = \frac{x^2}{3}\). Substitute \(y = \frac{x^2}{3}\) back into the original equation to find the specific point(s) other than the origin.
Video duration:9m
