Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as θ approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the expression tan θ / θ²cot 3θ. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Trigonometric Limits Trigonometric limits involve evaluating limits that include trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and tangent. A fundamental trigonometric limit is limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1, which is often used to simplify expressions involving small angles. This concept is key in solving the given problem, as it helps in simplifying the trigonometric components of the expression. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions