Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, typically expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, asymptotes, and intercepts. The function y = 2x/(x + 1) is a simple rational function where the numerator and denominator are linear polynomials. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes are determined by the degrees of the polynomials. In y = 2x/(x + 1), the vertical asymptote is x = -1, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 2, as the degrees of the numerator and denominator are equal. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph