0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
10:22 minutes
Problem 2.6.68
Textbook Question
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = 2x/(x + 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of rational function: The given function is y = 2x/(x + 1), which is a rational function where the numerator and denominator are polynomials.
Determine the vertical asymptote: Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x. The vertical asymptote occurs where the function is undefined, which is at x + 1 = 0, so x = -1.
Determine the horizontal asymptote: Compare the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both are linear (degree 1), the horizontal asymptote is found by dividing the leading coefficients, which gives y = 2.
Find the intercepts: For the y-intercept, set x = 0 and solve for y, which gives y = 0. For the x-intercept, set y = 0 and solve for x, which gives x = 0.
Analyze the behavior near the asymptotes: As x approaches -1 from the left and right, observe the behavior of the function to understand how it approaches the vertical asymptote. Similarly, as x approaches infinity, observe how the function approaches the horizontal asymptote y = 2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, typically expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, asymptotes, and intercepts. The function y = 2x/(x + 1) is a simple rational function where the numerator and denominator are linear polynomials.
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes are determined by the degrees of the polynomials. In y = 2x/(x + 1), the vertical asymptote is x = -1, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 2, as the degrees of the numerator and denominator are equal.
Dominant Terms
Dominant terms in a rational function are those that determine the end behavior of the graph. For y = 2x/(x + 1), the dominant term is 2x/x, which simplifies to 2, indicating the horizontal asymptote. Analyzing dominant terms helps predict how the function behaves as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, crucial for sketching the graph accurately.
