Curve Sketching: Videos & Practice Problems
Curve Sketching Practice Problems
Graph the following function on its domain. The first and second derivative are given.
Graph the following function on its domain. The function's first and second derivatives are given.
Let , where is a real number. Determine the derivative of and using a graphing utility, plot .
A factory produces units of a product each year in lots of units. After considering the setup and storage costs, the total cost function for producing units in lots of units is given by . Find the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph these functions using a graphing utility and interpret them.
During a marathon training session, two runners, Carla and Daniel, are tracking their progress. Carla's velocity (in miles per hour) is described by vC(t) = 3t + 2, and Daniel's velocity is described by vD(t) = 7 - t. Assuming they both run for 1 hour, which runner covers a greater distance?
In a computer simulation, a drone is programmed to always fly directly towards a moving target. The target moves north from a specific point at a constant speed of unit per time step. The drone starts its pursuit units east of the starting point of the target, moving at a speed of unit per time step. The path followed by the drone is given by the equation . For a simulation where , what is the -coordinate of the drone's position when units? Also, plot the graph for .
Analyze the equation , where is a variable parameter, to find the value of where the graph of the equation might exhibit a transition from a single curve to multiple curves.
Using the first and second derivative, determine the intervals of increase and decrease and the intervals on which the graph of the function is concave up and concave down. Then, sketch the curve defined by the function.