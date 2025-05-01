- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Intro to Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Extrema Practice Problems
Find the -coordinates of the local minima and maxima of the continuous function given the graph of its derivative .
Find the -coordinates of the local minima and maxima of the continuous function given the graph of its derivative .
Determine the intervals of increase and decrease for the function , and find any local extreme values.
For the function , determine the intervals of increase and decrease, and find any local extremes.
For the function , where , find the intervals of increase and decrease, and any local extrema.
Analyze the function to determine where it is increasing or decreasing and to identify any local extreme values.
Analyze the given graph of the function on the interval to find the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing, and identify its local and absolute extreme values.
Analyze the given graph of the function on the interval to find the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing, and identify its local and absolute extreme values.
Analyze the given graph of the function on the interval to find the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing, and identify its local and absolute extreme values.
Given the function with its derivative . Identify the points where has a local maximum, local minimum, or point of inflection.
Given the derivative of the function is . Determine the points where the graph of might have a local minimum or local maximum.