- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Intro to Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Extrema Practice Problems
Determine the -values which represent a local minimum and local maximum value of using the given graph of ?
A projectile is launched vertically upwards and its height above the ground after seconds is given by the function , where . At what time is the projectile at its maximum height?
At what time does the ball reach its maximum height if it is thrown upward from the top of a high building with an initial speed of , and its height above the ground is given by the equation ?
Evaluate the behavior of the function on the interval to determine if it has a local minimum.
On the interval , determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function .
A container is being filled with a liquid at a rate that changes over time. The volume of the liquid in the container after seconds is given by cubic meters. At what time is the magnitude of the flow rate into the container a maximum?
Examine the function plotted on the interval . Identify the -values where the function attains its local and absolute extrema.
Examine the function plotted on the interval . Identify the -values where the function attains its local and absolute extrema.
Let be a differentiable function on the real numbers with a local maximum at , where . Define and . Calculate , , , and .
Let be a differentiable function on the real numbers with a local maximum at , where . Define and . Find out if either and have a local extreme value at .
Do the following properties correctly describe the graph of on ? Justify if incorrect.
and are undefined, , has local minima at and , has a local maximum at , has an absolute maximum at , has an absolute minimum at
A farmer is monitoring the growth of a crop over a -day period. The height of the crop in centimeters is given by the function , where is the time in days since initially planting their crops. When is the growth rate of the crop at a maximum?
Given the derivative on the interval , identify the -coordinates of the local maxima and minima of , as well as the intervals where is increasing or decreasing.
Determine the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
Determine the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
Identify the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain.
Determine the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain.
Based on the graph of , determine where the function has local extrema and classify them as either a relative maximum or minimum. Also, determine the intervals where is increasing/decreasing.
A student is studying the behavior of a function defined by . For which values of is positive, zero, or negative?
For the function , identify the intervals of -values where the function is increasing and decreasing.
Determine the values of and that make the function have a local maximum at and a point of inflection at .