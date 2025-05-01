- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions Practice Problems
Consider the function on the interval . Approximate the value of that corresponds to a point where has a horizontal tangent line by graphing using a graphing utility.
A lighthouse stands meters tall on a straight coastline. A ship sails directly towards the lighthouse. Let be the angle of elevation of the lighthouse from the ship. Find the rate of change of the angle of elevation when the ship is away from the lighthouse.
A lighthouse stands meters tall on a straight coastline, and a ship sails directly toward the lighthouse. Let (measured in degrees) be the angle of elevation of the lighthouse from the ship. Plot the graph of and use it to find the -coordinate where the rate of change of is maximum.
Find the derivative of the inverse of the function . Express the result with as the independent variable.
A woman stands on a flat ground surface at the base of a tall observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of below the horizontal.
Determine the rate at which the angle of elevation is changing with respect to the height of the hawk when it is located above the ground.
Given a one-to-one function , where the line is tangent to at the point , if represents the line tangent to at the point , what is the equation of ?
A streetlight of height is fixed at point on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let be the point where the person is currently standing, and let be the distance between points and on the ground. Define as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point . Find .
Determine the values of for all local extreme values of using Newton's Method. Use the initial value .