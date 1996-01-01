2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (0, 11) and is perpendicular to the line 9x + 2y = 5. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = - 2x/9 + 11 (Slope-intercept Form); 2x + 9y = 99 (Standard Form)
B
y = 2x/9 + 11 (Slope-intercept Form); - 2x + 9y = 99 (Standard Form)
C
y = - 9x/2 + 11 (Slope-intercept Form); 9x + 2y = 22 (Standard Form)
D
y = 9x/2 + 11 (Slope-intercept Form); - 9x + 2y = 22 (Standard Form)