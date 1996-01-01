4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following function, graph and identify its domain's open intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. f(x) = (1/5)(x + 5)4 - 5
A
Decreasing: (- ∞, 5), Increasing: (5, ∞)
B
Decreasing: (2, 5), Increasing: (5, 8)
C
Decreasing: (- ∞, - 5), Increasing: (- 5, ∞)
D
Decreasing: (- 8, - 5), Increasing: (- 5, - 2)