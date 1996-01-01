4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x3 + 4x2 - 6x + 3 has a real zero in between -4 and -3 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x3 + 4x2 - 6x + 3 has a real zero in between -4 and -3 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The function does not have a real zero in between -4 and -3.
B
Since f(-4) = -25 and f(-3) = 8, the function has a real zero in between -4 and -3.
C
Since f(-4) = -28 and f(-3) = 12, the function has a real zero in between -4 and -3.
D
Since f(-4) = -37 and f(-3) = 3, the function has a real zero in between -4 and -3.