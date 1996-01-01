4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the function f(x) = x2 + 12x + 40 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
Consider the function f(x) = x2 + 12x + 40 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing: (6, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, 6)
B
Increasing: (-∞, 6); Decreasing: (6, ∞)
C
Increasing: (-6, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, -6)
D
Increasing: (-∞, -6); Decreasing: (-6, ∞)