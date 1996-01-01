Linear Inequalities Practice Problems
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
(x - 3)/7 ≥ (x - 2)/8 + 1/28
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
x/5 + 3/4 ≤ x/4 + 1
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
2 - (x + 8) ≥ 6 - 4x
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 9 < 2(x + 3)
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5(x + 2) + 3 ≥ 2x + 13
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
6x - 7 ≤ 2x - 16
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
-7x ≥ 56
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 3 ≥ 20
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
3x + 15 < 27
The absolute value function of the sum of 2 times a number and 3 is at most 6. Express all the points in interval notation that satisfy the condition.
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (-∞, 5)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-6, ∞)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (8, ∞)
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them. y = 1 +|2 -x| and y > 7
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-7,6]
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-8,5)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (3,10]
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them. y = 3x + (1 -x) -2; y is at most 5
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them.
z1 = x +1, z2 = x/2 +4; z1 -2 ≤ z2
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 5 < |-3x +5| -2
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 2 > |5 -7x|
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. -|5x -11| ≥ -9
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 5|x +1| -2 ≥ 3
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2 -x/5| > 1
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2x -9| > 8
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |x +5| ≥ 3
Use interval notation to express the solution set of the following absolute value inequality. |x| > 5
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |3(x +2) +5| ≤ 11
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |5x -10| < 20
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |x +2| ≤ 3