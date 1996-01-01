1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 25 of 25 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{ | 14 ≤ < 26}
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph. (−∞, 0]
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (1, 6]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = -7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x≤6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. -2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x^2≥0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II . x≥-6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | < 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. 6≤x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 3(x+5)+1≥5+3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 8x-3x+2<2(x+7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 2-4x+5(x-1)<-6(x-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ∩ (6, ∞)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. -(2/3)x-(1/6)x+(2/3)(x+1)≤4/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5x + 11 < 26
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. -5<5+2x<11
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 10≤2x+4≤16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3/5 + x | < 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 2>-6x+3>-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5| x + 1 | > 10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(x + 1) + 2 ≥ 3x + 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. -4≤(x+1)/2≤5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | > 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | > 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 2x - 11 < - 3(x + 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | ≤ 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 1≤(4x-5)/2<9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | ≤ 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | (2/3)x + 1/2 | ≤ 1/6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - (x + 3) ≥ 4 - 2x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Explain why the equation | x | = √x² has infinitely many solutions.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - x/2 > 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. (x - 4)/6 ≥ (x - 2)/9 + 5/18
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5(x - 2) - 3(x + 4) ≥ 2x - 20
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. 6 < x + 3 < 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 11 < 2x - 1 ≤ - 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ (2/3)x - 5 < - 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| < 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≤ 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x + 3| ≤ 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2x - 6| < 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3(x - 1)/4| < 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. . m is no more than 2 units from 7.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. r is no less than 1 unit from 29.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. q is no more than 8 units from 22.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The temperatures on the surface of Mars in degrees Celsius approximately satisfy the inequality |C + 84 | ≤ 6. What range of temperatures corresponds to this inequality?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
To see how to solve an equation that involves the absolute value of a quadratic polynomial, such as | x^2 - x | = 6, work Exercises 83–86 in order. For x^2 - x to have an absolute value equal to 6, what are the two possible values that x may assume? (Hint: One is positive and the other is negative.)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 11x≥2(x-4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 7x-2(x-3) ≤5(2-x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | 3x^2 + x | = 14
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5 ≤ 2x -3 ≤ 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5 > |4 - x|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -8 >3x-5>-12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 1 < |2 - 3x|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 12 < |- 2x + 6/7| + 3/7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x/2 + 3, y2 = x/3 + 5/2, and y1 ≤ y2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2/3)(6x - 9) + 4, y2 = 5x + 1, and y1 > y2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x - 11 + 3(x + 2) and y is at most 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x^4 + 2x^2 + 1 | < 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–104, use the graph of y = |4 - x| to solve each inequality. |4 - x| ≥ 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–106, use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2
Has a video solution.
Showing 143 of 143 practice