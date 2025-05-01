In Exercises 17–20, you are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a picture card.
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute if and
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a picture card.
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.
In Exercises 21–22, a fair coin is tossed two times in succession. The sample space of equally likely outcomes is {HH,HT,TH,TT}. Find the probability of getting two heads.
You are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a queen.
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.