1. Equations & Inequalities
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations & Inequalities
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Choose and apply the best method to solve the given quadratic equation.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Choose and apply the best method to solve the given quadratic equation.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x^2 = 25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 2x(x - 3) = 5x^2 - 7x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive even integers is 52. Find the integers.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 2)^2 = 25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 3)^2 = - 16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (2x + 8)^2 = 27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using completing the square. See Examples 3 and 4. 2x^2 + x = 10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x^2 + 6x = 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. See Examples 5 and 6. x^2 = 2x - 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 2x^2 - 7x + 3 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 60–63 by the square root property. x^2/2 + 5 = -3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 66–67 by completing the square. 3x^2 -12x+11= 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. 4x^2 = 2x + 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x^2 - 4x - 5 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) See Example 9. 3x^2 + 5x + 2 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 5x^2 + 2 = 11x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Answer each question. Find the values of a, b, and c for which the quadratic equation. ax^2 + bx + c = 0 has the given numbers as solutions. (Hint: Use the zero-factor property in reverse.) 4, 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 9 - 6x + x^2 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x^2 - 20)/(x^2 - 7x + 12)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 115–122, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x^2 + 5x - 4, y2 = - x^2 + 15x - 10, and y1 - y2 = 0
Has a video solution.
Showing 29 of 29 practice