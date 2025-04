The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f^-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ^-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ^-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (2x +1)/(x-3)