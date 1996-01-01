Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (5x+1)/(x² - 9), g(x) = (4x -2)/(x² - 9)
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
In Exercises 59-64, letf(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1h(x) = x² + x + 2.Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. f(g[h (1)])
Find c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1–4.