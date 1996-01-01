Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x³ − x + 1 c. h (-x)
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x³ − x + 1 d. h (3a)96views
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)75views
In Exercises 39–50, graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = |x|, g(x) = |x| − 233views
In Exercises 51–54, graph the given square root functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the integer values of x given to the right of each function to obtain ordered pairs. Because only nonnegative numbers have square roots that are real numbers, be sure that each graph appears only for values of x that cause the expression under the radical sign to be greater than or equal to zero. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = √x (x = 0, 1, 4, 9) and g (x) = √(x + 2) (x = = −2, −1, 2, 7)31views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.32views
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.96views
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²25views
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. |x|- y = 5669views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.60views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.24views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.77views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.25views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b. the function's range; c. the x-intercepts, if any; d. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.30views
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a.the x-intercepts, if any; b. the y-intercept, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.667views