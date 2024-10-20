Multiple Choice
Simplify the radical.
375
views
3
rank
1
comments
Simplify the radical.
Simplify the radical.
Simplify the radical.
True or False:
and are equal.
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+√25
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √2x^2⋅√6x
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √150x^4/√3x