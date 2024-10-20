Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system. (- 3, 5) 9x + 7y = 8 8x - 9y = - 69
392
views
Use substitution to solve the following system of linear equations.
Use substitution to solve the following system of linear equations.
Use the elimination method to solve the following system of linear equations.
Use the elimination method to solve the following system of linear equations.
Solve the following system of equations. Classify it as CONSISTENT (INDEPENDENT or DEPENDENT) or INCONSISTENT.
Solve the following system of equations. Classify it as CONSISTENT (INDEPENDENT or DEPENDENT) or INCONSISTENT.