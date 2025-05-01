Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be meters more than the width. Complete steps & of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
3. Solving Word Problems
Introduction to Problem Solving
Multiple Choice
Find the unknown numbers.
One number is nine less than another. Their sum is negative twenty-seven.
A
−18 and −27
B
−18 and −9
C
−27 and −9
D
−9 and 18
Verified step by step guidance
1
Let the two unknown numbers be represented as variables. For example, let the first number be \(x\) and the second number be \(y\).
Translate the first statement "One number is nine less than another" into an equation. This can be written as \(x = y - 9\) or \(y = x + 9\) depending on which number you assign as \(x\) or \(y\).
Translate the second statement "Their sum is negative twenty-seven" into an equation: \(x + y = -27\).
Substitute the expression from the first equation into the second equation to have one equation with one variable. For example, if \(x = y - 9\), substitute into \(x + y = -27\) to get \((y - 9) + y = -27\).
Solve the resulting equation for the single variable, then use that value to find the other number by substituting back into the first equation.
