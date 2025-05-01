Multiple Choice
Jordan is designing a picture frame for a poster. The perimeter of the frame is .The length is longer than its width. Identify the dimensions of this poster.
30=2(w+5)+2w
30=2(w+5)+w
30=(w+5)+2w
30=2(w−5)+2w
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
Find the unknown numbers.
One number is nine less than another. Their sum is negative twenty-seven.