Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be meters more than the width. Complete steps & of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 33m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities5h 35m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 39m
- 4. Graphs and Functions2h 48m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 12m
- 6. Exponents, Polynomials, and Polynomial Functions1h 27m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Functions2h 21m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 10. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 21m
3. Solving Word Problems
Introduction to Problem Solving
Multiple Choice
The sum of three consecutive even integers is . Find the integers
A
22,24,26
B
20,22,30
C
23,24,25
D
18,24,30
Verified step by step guidance
1
Let the three consecutive even integers be represented as \(x\), \(x + 2\), and \(x + 4\), where \(x\) is the smallest even integer.
Write an equation expressing the sum of these three integers equal to 72: \(x + (x + 2) + (x + 4) = 72\).
Combine like terms on the left side of the equation: \$3x + 6 = 72$.
Isolate the variable term by subtracting 6 from both sides: \$3x = 72 - 6$.
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 3: \(x = \frac{72 - 6}{3}\). Then find the three integers by substituting \(x\) back into \(x\), \(x + 2\), and \(x + 4\).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Jordan is designing a picture frame for a poster. The perimeter of the frame is .The length is longer than its width. Identify the dimensions of this poster.
33
Multiple Choice
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
29
Multiple Choice
Find the unknown numbers.
One number is nine less than another. Their sum is negative twenty-seven.
31
