Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
A
log23.249=y
B
log2y=3.249
C
log3.249y=2
D
log103.249=y
1
Since the problem is titled 'Intro to Logarithms Practice 3', start by identifying the logarithmic expression or equation you need to work with. If the problem involves solving a logarithmic equation, write down the equation clearly.
Recall the basic properties of logarithms that are often useful: the product rule \(\log_b(xy) = \log_b(x) + \log_b(y)\), the quotient rule \(\log_b\left(\frac{x}{y}\right) = \log_b(x) - \log_b(y)\), and the power rule \(\log_b(x^r) = r \log_b(x)\). These can help simplify or rewrite the expression.
If the problem involves solving for a variable inside a logarithm, consider rewriting the logarithmic equation in its equivalent exponential form. For example, if you have \(\log_b(x) = y\), rewrite it as \(x = b^y\).
After rewriting or simplifying the logarithmic expression, isolate the variable you are solving for by performing algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, or taking roots.
Finally, check your solution by substituting it back into the original logarithmic equation to ensure it does not produce any undefined expressions (like logarithm of zero or negative numbers) and that it satisfies the equation.
