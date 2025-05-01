Identify the two polynomials to multiply: \(\left(x + 4\right)\) and \(\left(3x^{2} - 2x + 1\right)\).
Use the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials) to multiply each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial. This means multiplying \(x\) by each term in \$3x^{2} - 2x + 1\(, and then multiplying \)4\( by each term in \)3x^{2} - 2x + 1$.
Write out all the products explicitly: \(x \times 3x^{2}\), \(x \times (-2x)\), \(x \times 1\), \$4 \times 3x^{2}\(, \)4 \times (-2x)\(, and \)4 \times 1$.
Simplify each product by applying the laws of exponents and multiplication: for example, \(x \times 3x^{2} = 3x^{3}\), and \$4 \times (-2x) = -8x$.
Combine all the simplified terms into a single polynomial and then combine like terms (terms with the same variable raised to the same power) to write the final expanded polynomial.
Watch next
Master Multiply Polynomials by Monomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford