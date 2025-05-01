First, multiply the first two binomials \(\left(x+3\right)\) and \(\left(x-5\right)\) using the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial.
Write out the products explicitly: \(x \cdot x\), \(x \cdot (-5)\), \$3 \cdot x\(, and \)3 \cdot (-5)$, then combine like terms to simplify the resulting quadratic polynomial.
Next, take the simplified quadratic polynomial from step 2 and multiply it by the third binomial \(\left(-2x+1\right)\), again using the distributive property: multiply each term of the quadratic by each term of the binomial.
Expand all products carefully, making sure to multiply coefficients and add exponents for like bases (e.g., \(x^m \cdot x^n = x^{m+n}\)), and write down all resulting terms.
Finally, combine all like terms (terms with the same power of \(x\)) to write the polynomial in standard form, ordered from the highest degree term to the constant term.
