Identify the two binomials to multiply: \(\left(x^2 - 3x\right)\) and \(\left(2x + 8\right)\).
Apply the distributive property (FOIL method) by multiplying each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial: multiply \(x^2\) by \$2x\( and \)8\(, then multiply \)-3x\( by \)2x\( and \)8$.
Write out each product explicitly: \(x^2 \times 2x\), \(x^2 \times 8\), \(-3x \times 2x\), and \(-3x \times 8\).
Simplify each product by combining coefficients and adding exponents where applicable: for example, \(x^2 \times 2x = 2x^{3}\).
Combine all the simplified terms into a single expression and then combine like terms to write the final polynomial in standard form.
