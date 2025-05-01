Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Start with the given linear equation: \$3x - 2y = 4$.
Rewrite the equation in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by isolating \(y\). Subtract \$3x\( from both sides to get \)-2y = -3x + 4\(, then divide every term by \)-2$ to get \(y = \frac{3}{2}x - 2\).
Identify the slope \(m = \frac{3}{2}\) and the y-intercept \(b = -2\). This means the line crosses the y-axis at \((0, -2)\) and rises 3 units for every 2 units it moves to the right.
Plot the y-intercept point \((0, -2)\) on the coordinate plane. From this point, use the slope to find another point by moving up 3 units and right 2 units, landing at \((2, 1)\).
Draw a straight line through the points \((0, -2)\) and \((2, 1)\) extending in both directions. This line represents the graph of the equation \$3x - 2y = 4$.
