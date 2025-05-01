Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
A
x=3
B
x=0
C
x=−5
D
x=5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \$4\left(x+1\right) - 3\left(x-2\right) = 2x + 5$.
Apply the distributive property to remove the parentheses: multiply 4 by each term inside the first parentheses and -3 by each term inside the second parentheses, resulting in \$4x + 4 - 3x + 6 = 2x + 5$.
Combine like terms on the left side: \$4x - 3x\( and \)4 + 6\( to simplify the equation to \)x + 10 = 2x + 5$.
Isolate the variable \(x\) by subtracting \(x\) from both sides and subtracting 5 from both sides, which gives \$10 - 5 = 2x - x\( or \)5 = x$.
Check the solution by substituting \(x = 5\) back into the original equation to verify both sides are equal.
