Intermediate Algebra
x=85x=\frac85x=58
x=−8x=-8x=−8
x=8x=8x=8
x=−85x=-\frac85x=−58
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
12=34x\frac12=\frac34x
Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
2(x+3)=142\left(x+3\right)=14
−5−y=3(y+9)-5-y=3\left(y+9\right)
4(x+1)−3(x−2)=2x+54\left(x+1\right)-3\left(x-2\right)=2x+5
Solve the following equations with fractions.
25y−3=14\frac25y-3=\frac14
Solve the following equations with decimals.
4.1x+2.4=3.6x−(−4)4.1x+2.4=3.6x-\left(-4\right)
1.5(z−2)+0.6=0.3z+91.5\left(z-2\right)+0.6=0.3z+9
How many solutions does each of the following equations have?
4(x−3)=4x−124\left(x-3\right)=4x-12