Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction. (A)
A
159
B
206
C
515
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given fraction, which is \(\frac{3}{5}\), and understand that we need to find an equivalent fraction from the choices provided.
Recall that two fractions are equivalent if they represent the same value, which means their cross products are equal or one fraction can be obtained by multiplying or dividing the numerator and denominator of the other by the same nonzero number.
Check each choice by comparing it to \(\frac{3}{5}\): for example, multiply the numerator and denominator of \(\frac{3}{5}\) by the same number to see if it matches any of the given fractions.
For the fraction \(\frac{9}{15}\), multiply both numerator and denominator of \(\frac{3}{5}\) by 3 to get \(\frac{3 \times 3}{5 \times 3} = \frac{9}{15}\), which shows they are equivalent.
Verify that other options do not simplify or scale to \(\frac{3}{5}\) by checking if their cross products equal \$3 \times\( denominator of the other fraction and \)5 \times$ numerator of the other fraction.
Watch next
Master Intro to Fractions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford