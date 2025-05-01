Intermediate Algebra
(−∞,0)\left(-\infty,0\right)(−∞,0)
[0,∞)\left\lbrack0,\infty\right)[0,∞)
(0,∞)\left(0,\infty\right)(0,∞)
(−∞,0]\left(-\infty,0\right\rbrack(−∞,0]
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
x≥6x\ge6
x≥−7x\ge-7
Write the following in interval notation.
x<7x<7
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
(−∞,2]\left(-\infty,2\right\rbrack
(1,∞)\left(1,\infty\right)
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
7x+3<2x+137x+3<2x+13