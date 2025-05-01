Multiple Choice
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at ; radius:
; Center:
r=6; Center: (0,0)
r=6; Center: (6,0)
r=6; Center: (0,0)
Master Circles in Standard Form with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Write the standard form equation of the circle described.
Centered at the origin; diameter:
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.
Write the standard form equation of the circle described. Give the center and radius.