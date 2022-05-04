Here we can say that bond angles can further differentiate molecules that possess the same number of electron groups. So when we have 2 electron groups, that means we have only one possibility, our central element having 2 surrounding elements. In that case, we have an ideal bond angle because our central element can't have a lone pair. So for an electron group of 2, the ideal bond angle is 180 degrees. When we have 3 electron groups around the central element, we have 2 possibilities, one where the central element just has 3 bonding groups and 0 lone pairs. In this case, because there are no lone pairs on the central element, we have an ideal bond angle of 120 degrees. But remember, another possibility exists where we could have 2 bonding groups and 1 lone pair. The presence of the lone pair means that our bond angle will decrease from its ideal value. All you need to say at this point is if the ideal bond angle for 3 electron groups is 120, then when it gets decreased, it'll be less than 120. You don't have to give an exact number. You can just say less than 120. Alright. So when we have 4 electron groups, we have 3 possibilities. We have 4 bonding groups, 0 lone pairs. 0 lone pairs means we have an ideal bond angle of 109.5° degrees. But we also have 3 bonding groups and 1 lone pair. So here we just say that our bond angle now is less than 109.5°. And then we have our last possible option, 2 bonding groups, 2 lone pairs. Here, we expect the bonding angle to be again less than 109.5°. In fact, we'd say that it's even a little bit less than this one because the presence of more lone pairs helps to further reduce the bond angle. So just remember, when we have no lone pairs on the central element, we have an ideal bond angle. The inclusion of any lone pairs after this means that our bond angle will decrease from this ideal bond angle value.