Here in this example question, it says a sample of gas initially has a volume of 900 milliliters at 520 kelvin and 1.85 atmospheres. What is the pressure of the gas if the volume decreases to 330 milliliters while the temperature increases to 770 kelvin. Alright. So in this question, they're giving me a volume. We're going to say it's V 1 , because later, they give me a second new volume, V 2 . They give me a temperature T 1 , and then later give me a second temperature, T 2 . They give me this pressure in atmospheres, so this is P 1 because later they ask me what the new pressure is. So they're asking us to find P 2 .

Now we have our ideal gas law PV = nRT. If you have watched my videos on ideal gas law derivations, you know that we can manipulate the ideal gas law to get our combined gas law. Now if you haven't watched those videos, I highly suggest you go back and take a look. So, look under ideal gas law derivation videos. Now here we're talking about 2 pressures, 2 volumes, 2 temperatures. Moles aren't being discussed because they're being held constant. R is a constant. We divide out the R so that everything is on the left side. And we see that since we're dealing with 2 different values for these variables, it becomes P 1 V 1 /T 1 = P 2 V 2 /T 2 .

So here we just showed how we derived the combined gas law. Alright. So now we're going to plug in the values that we have. Our pressure is 1.85 atmospheres initially. Our volume when we change milliliters to liters gives us 0.900 liters. Remember, the temperature must always be in kelvins when doing calculations. It's already in kelvins, so we don't have to worry about that.